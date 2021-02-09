Valley Health releases vaccine update; some changes made to second dose appointment locations due to weather

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) — Valley Health has provided an update on its website about second dose appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine in the Lord Fairfax Health District.

Per the update, which you can read in full here, Valley Health is making the following changes to second dose vaccine appointments due to forecasted winter weather at the following locations.

Shenandoah University: Thursday 2/11 - Hours for the 2nd dose clinics are now 10am-6pm. If you are scheduled from 9-10am or 6-9pm, please come between the hours of 10am and 6pm. You DO NOT need to change your appointment, just come at any time within these hours.

Luray (VFW Location): 2nd doses that were scheduled for Thursday, 2/11 will now take place on Wednesday, 2/10. While the day has changed, appointment times remain the same.

Warren County (Health and Human Services Gymnasium): 2nd doses that were scheduled for Thursday, 2/11 will now take place on Wednesday, 2/10. While the day has changed, appointment times remain the same.

Shenandoah Memorial Hospital’s second dose COVID vaccine clinic scheduled for Friday, 2/12 will be moved up to Wednesday, 2/10. While the day has changed, appointment times remain the same.

Valley Health said all impacted individuals should receive an email notification form or phone call, for those who do not have an email on file.

Valley Health says there will be no first dose vaccines administered at the above second dose clinics.

In the update, Valley Health also says if you have already received your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a private registration link will be sent to your email using the email address you provided. Valley Health says you can expect to receive an email with the link no later than one week before the recommended date for your second dose of the vaccine.

If you do not have or did not provide an email address, you will be signed up for your second dose before you leave the clinic where you receive your first dose.

To read the full update from Valley Health, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.