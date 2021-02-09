VDH announces roll out of vaccination program at CVS Pharmacy

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - CVS Pharmacy has begun registering Virginians age 65 and older who are within the Phase 1b eligibility guidelines for vaccination, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Health Tuesday, February 9.

The department says this is part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination. Those without online access can contact CVS Customer Service at (800) 746-7287.

Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

Eligible individuals can now register at https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.

CVS will begin administering vaccinations on Friday, Feb. 12.

VDH says it worked closely with CVS over the last week to ensure that the company’s system follows Virginia’s priority guidelines.

CVS is the first of Virginia’s pharmacy partners in the federal pharmacy partnership to move forward with vaccinations. More pharmacies and more locations are expected to start vaccinating patients in the future.

