Advertisement

VDH announces roll out of vaccination program at CVS Pharmacy

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - CVS Pharmacy has begun registering Virginians age 65 and older who are within the Phase 1b eligibility guidelines for vaccination, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Health Tuesday, February 9.

The department says this is part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination. Those without online access can contact CVS Customer Service at (800) 746-7287.

Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

Eligible individuals can now register at https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.

CVS will begin administering vaccinations on Friday, Feb. 12.

VDH says it worked closely with CVS over the last week to ensure that the company’s system follows Virginia’s priority guidelines.

CVS is the first of Virginia’s pharmacy partners in the federal pharmacy partnership to move forward with vaccinations. More pharmacies and more locations are expected to start vaccinating patients in the future.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter STorm
Get ready for a prolonged winter storm followed by very cold temperatures
VDOT reports that a traffic crash has shut down all northbound lanes and one southbound lane of...
I-81 in Rockingham County reopens after evening crash
Photo courtesy American Pickers
History Channel’s ‘American Pickers’ to film in Virginia
File image
Virginia woman’s body found off Pennsylvania highway
Appointments will become available for booking as early as Feb.9 as stores receive shipments of...
Registration for COVID-19 vaccine at CVS Health locations in Virginia pushed back

Latest News

The experts say the virus most likely jumped to humans through an intermediary species. Other...
WHO team says lab leak 'unlikely' as origin for COVID-19
In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with Somos...
Calif. man tests positive for COVID-19 weeks after receiving 2nd vaccine dose
Clinical trials showed the Pfizer vaccine was “95% effective at preventing laboratory-confirmed...
Man immunized with Pfizer vaccine contracts COVID-19 just 3 weeks later
In this image made from BFM TV video, Sister Andre, born Lucile Randon, is interviewed by David...
World’s second-oldest person survives COVID-19 at age 116
Peter Ben Embarek, of the World Health Organization team holds up a chart showing pathways of...
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab