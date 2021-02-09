Advertisement

Video: Infant ejected from stroller in California hit-and-run collision

By Andrea Stegman
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A mother pushing her infant in a stroller was struck by a minivan in California, and the collision was caught on camera.

The California Highway Patrol said the 36-year-old mother was walking across a street in Sacramento on Sunday when a Honda Odyssey made a left turn and hit both the mother and infant in the stroller. The child was ejected from the stroller onto the street.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene of the crash. The mother and her child were transported to UC Davis Medical Center for their injuries.

The mother and baby have been released from the hospital and are recovering, CBS13 reported.

Investigators are still looking for the driver of the Honda. They believe the year of Honda Odyssey is between 2003-2007. The vehicle has prior collision damage to the bottom of the rear tailgate and right rear bumper.

The California Highway Patrol is encouraging anyone with more information about the driver or the vehicle to call the police.

***We Need Your Help With a Felony Hit and Run*** On 2/7/2021, at approximately 4:32 pm, a 36 year old mother was...

Posted by CHP - South Sacramento on Monday, February 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter STorm
Get ready for a prolonged winter storm followed by very cold temperatures
VDOT reports that a traffic crash has shut down all northbound lanes and one southbound lane of...
I-81 in Rockingham County reopens after evening crash
Photo courtesy American Pickers
History Channel’s ‘American Pickers’ to film in Virginia
File image
Virginia woman’s body found off Pennsylvania highway
Appointments will become available for booking as early as Feb.9 as stores receive shipments of...
Registration for COVID-19 vaccine at CVS Health locations in Virginia pushed back

Latest News

Meanwhile, the former president's impeachment attorneys are arguing his words at the rally...
Many suspects in Capitol riot blaming Trump for violence
The experts say the virus most likely jumped to humans through an intermediary species. Other...
WHO team says lab leak 'unlikely' as origin for COVID-19
Members of the U.S. Coast Guard dropped water, food and a radio to the trio, who said they had...
Trio stranded on island in Bahamas lives on coconuts for 33 days
After the trio’s boat capsized in rough waters, they swam to the island, where they had been...
'I don't know how they did it': Coast Guard rescues trio stranded on island for 33 days
Students wear masks they work in a fourth-grade classroom, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Elk Ridge...
Dems attempt to push through school funding, wage increase in COVID relief bill