Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,291 on Tuesday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday.

As of Tuesday, February 9, Virginia has had 534,116 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That total reflects a 3,291 case increase since Monday. The Virginia Department of Health reports a 9.9% 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters, and a 10.2% 7-day positivity rate for PCR tests.

78 additional deaths were reported on Tuesday, leaving the death toll at 6,898.

For a comprehensive summary of COVID-19 cases and testing in Virginia, you can visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website and view their COVID-19 dashboard.

On Thursday, Dec. 10, Gov. Northam addressed the state to discuss new COVID-19 restrictions. These restrictions, Northam said, will last through the end of February.

The restrictions include a modified stay at home order in which all individuals in Virginia must stay home between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. Exceptions include getting food and other goods, heading to and from work and seeking medical attention.

A new universal mask requirement in which masks must be worn when inside and when social distancing is not possible. All Virginians aged five and up must wear a face covering.

A reduction in social gatherings from 25 individuals to 10 individuals has been put into place, and there are continued limits on dining in restaurants. These new restrictions will be in place starting Monday, Dec. 14, at 12:01 a.m.

For more information on the governor’s new restrictions, click here.

Statewide case totals and testing numbers as of February 9

By February 9, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 425,066 confirmed cases and 109,050 probable cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth.

Those positive test results are out of 6,847,477 total tests administered in Virginia, which included 5,469,777 PCR tests, 213,288 antibody tests and 1,164,412 antigen tests.

At this point, 22,339 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 6,898 have died of causes related to the disease.

Where are our local cases?

Here’s a breakdown of cases for our region as of 10:00 a.m. February 9.

Central Shenandoah Health District: 23,664 total cases

• Augusta County - 4,962 (+31 from Monday)

• Bath County - 245

• Buena Vista - 787 (-1 from Monday)

• Harrisonburg - 5,485 (+26 from Monday)

• Highland County - 88 (+2 from Monday)

• Lexington - 911 (+22 from Monday)

• Rockbridge County - 1,136 (+6 from Monday)

• Rockingham County - 5,765 (+25 from Monday)

• Staunton - 2,292 (+4 from Monday)

• Waynesboro - 1,993 (+17 from Monday)

Outbreaks: 68, with 31 in long-term care facilities, 5 in a healthcare setting, 23 in congregate settings, 4 in a correctional facility, and 4 in an educational setting, 1 in K-12

Total tests: 244,205

Lord Fairfax Health District: 16,938 total cases

• Clarke County - 721 (+7 from Monday)

• Frederick County - 6,416 (+64 from Monday)

• Page County - 1,731 (+7 from Monday)

• Shenandoah County - 3,555 (+19 from Monday)

• Warren County - 2,119 (+10 from Monday)

• Winchester - 2,396 (+14 from Monday)

Outbreaks: 90, with 42 in long-term care facilities, 12 in healthcare settings, 25 in congregate settings, 3 in a correctional facility, 3 in a college/university setting, 3 in a K-12 setting and 2 in a child care setting

Total tests: 191,728

COVID-19 Vaccine in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a data dashboard showcasing the number of COVID-19 vaccines that have been distributed and administered throughout the commonwealth.

According to the data dashboard, as of February 9, 913,158 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 217,605 people are fully vaccinated.

1,609,675 total vaccine doses have been distributed throughout the state.

WHSV has also started tracking the COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia and West Virginia, which you can view here.

Recovery

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s online dashboard indicates that, as of February 9, at least 42,199 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Unlike the VDH data that reports cumulative hospitalizations, their data on hospitalizations reflects people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 (whether with confirmed or pending cases), and that number is at 2,248.

West Virginia updates

Here at WHSV, we cover Grant County, Hardy County and Pendleton County. The below information is the most recent data from each counties’ health department. You can find West Virginia’s COVID-19 dashboard here.

There are 125,522 total cases in West Virginia as of February 9.

Grant County: 1,020 total COVID-19 cases (+1 from Monday)

Hardy County: 1,244 total COVID-19 cases (+2 from Monday)

Pendleton County: 602 total COVID-19 cases (+1 from Monday)

For the latest factual information on COVID-19, you’re encouraged to check both the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC.

