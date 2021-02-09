Advertisement

VSP investigating two crashes along I-81 in Augusta Co.

Virginia State Police.
Virginia State Police.(NBC29)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia State Police are investigating two crashes that happened along I-81 in Augusta County late Monday night and into early Tuesday morning.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP), at 11:09 p.m. on Monday, officials responded to a tractor-trailer crash on northbound I-81 near the 235.7 mile marker.

Officials say the driver was uninjured and a passenger was transported for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

VSP also reports at the same location at 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, a Ford Mustang struck a truck. Officials say the impact caused both vehicles to catch fire.

VSP says the driver of the Mustang was transported for treatment, and the driver of the truck sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Stay with WHSV for updates.

