Wildwood Park closed for ‘Duck Island’ dredging

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) — For the next couple of days, you will see some work going on at Wildwood Park in Bridgewater that involves removing a small “island” that’s popular with some visitors.

Tuesday morning, town crews began removing the built-up sediment near the waterfall off of Wildwood Lagoon. While the spot is commonly visited by ducks, the silt is being removed because it’s building up quicker than in years past.

Megan Byler with the town of Bridgewater said the part of the lagoon has had to be dredged in years past, but since extending the peninsula of rocks in 2018, the sediment has built up faster.

“So this time when we’re dredging, we’ll go ahead and drill out the silt that’s built up there, but we’ll also going to restore the tip of the peninsula back to the way it was prior to 2018,” Byler said.

Because the silt is wet and will need to be dried out before delivering it to a facility, the sediment will need to be stored at the park. Byler said the community welcomed to take pictures of the work going on, but for now, part of the park will remain closed.

She said they are hoping the work may only take a few days, but depending on this week’s weather, it may not be complete until next week.

As for our flying friends, they will continue to be welcomed to the park and rest on the lagoon’s peninsula.

