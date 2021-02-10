A wintry mess with continuing cold temperatures

(WHSV) - Changes have been made to the forecast

WINTER STORM IMPACT:

- This is one storm but basically coming in two parts. Part 1 is Wednesday afternoon-night. Don’t expect accumulating snow during the day today. Part 2 is Thursday and Thursday night. There will be a “lull” in the activity during the day on Thursday. However, snow will pick up as we go into the evening after about 4 pm.

- Issues that can lead to changes: How much “warm” air moves in overnight Wednesday night leading to more mixing and less snow. The track of the storm Thursday night has shifted south. However, we may barely be on the northern edge. Any further shift south will drastically lower snowfall totals for the second part of this storm.

- Biggest issue will be slick and icy roads, hazardous travel conditions

- Power outages are much more likely with this storm due to some icing and more of a wet and heavy snow

- The good news is that there is very little wind with this storm, the bad news is with almost no wind that will lead to fog and lower visibility

- There will be closures and delays Thursday and Friday

-Road conditions will be much more hazardous Friday morning with the colder temperatures. Let crews clear and treat the roads. We will see improvements for the afternoon along with some melting Friday.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered on and off snow showers for the rest of the afternoon. This is a wet snow and roads will be wet. After a few hours this will help to cool road temperatures. Be aware of slick areas on roads as accumulation starts. Expect fog and low visibility. Turning more scattered into the evening then some steadier and pockets of heavy snow overnight. This will be more of a wet snow.

Overnight as warm air moves in above the surface, sleet will start to mix in. At this point the mixing line has shifted north so this will limit snow accumulation in these areas. This will also lead to slicker roads especially bridges and overpasses.

Part 1 of this storm (whsv)

Snow Accumulation: This image above is for Wednesday night through about 7am Thursday. The highest totals will be across the Alleghenies and very far northern areas as well as higher ridges. Elsewhere south of the blue line this is where more sleet mix is expected and will limit snowfall, however this is where we will see more icing.

THURSDAY: This is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the ice and snow in the morning and then the bulk of the snow Thursday night but there have been changes with the track.

Chilly to start the day with temperatures near 30 with fog. Starting out with snow showers and a wintry mix. Expect slick roads and icy spots.

Any snow for the rest of day will be spotty at best and on the lighter side. Highs will only hover around freezing. We are not done with the snow just yet.

Thursday forecast (whsv)

Snow showers will make a return after about 4/5pm. The biggest issue with this part 2 of this storm is the track shifting more to the south. If this shifts more southward then additional snow Thursday night will be meager. The other issue is how far north will the northern edge set up. This may set up just north of our area leading to light snow amounts. If the northern edge shifts south then we may see little to no snow north of about Rt. 33. This is a very complex forecast and is presenting several challenges.

We have lowered snow amounts for Thursday night. The best chance of accumulation will be across southern areas, likely concentrated along and south of Rt. 33. The image is for the storm total snowfall.

Storm total adjustments (whsv)

FRIDAY: A First Alert Weather Morning because of the residual snow and some ice along with slick roads and possible power outages.

Cold to start the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. If there is anything lingering from the storm it would be light snow. This would only be due to timing adjustments. Staying mostly cloudy but more sun for the afternoon. Cool with highs in the mid 30s. Several hours of snow melt for the afternoon. A cold night, however, with overnight lows in the low 20s. This means a lot of ice across the area. Try to clear as much snow, slush or ice as you can Friday afternoon because once it freezes Friday night, there won’t be a lot of melting into the next several days.

SATURDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s. More clouds for the day. Turning much colder today with highs in the low 30s. Right now we’re watching the potential for a light wintry mix for the day. This would mainly be in the form of sleet or freezing rain. This would lead to some slick roads, hazardous travel and potentially a few power outages. It gets frigid overnight with the lows eventually dropping into the low to mid teens.

SUNDAY: It’s going to be frigid to start Valentine’s Day, as temperatures begin in the teens. There will be plenty of cloud cover for the day, and high temperatures will reach the low to mid 30s, so it’s going to be plenty cold. Overnight we turn frigid yet again. Lows in the low to mid teens.

MONDAY: An absolutely frigid morning with temperatures in the teens. More clouds than sun today, and temperatures will be well below average, staying in the low to mid 30s. Very cold for the afternoon. Overnight, we’ll see some of our cloud cover dissipate, and this will once again allow temperatures to plummet into the low and mid teens.

TUESDAY: Extremely cold to start the day with temperatures rising through the teens. Peeks of sunshine throughout the day but cold once again. Highs in the low and mid 30s.

