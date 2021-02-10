Augusta Co. Circuit Court to resume jury trials in March

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV/Augusta County Circuit Court Memorandum) — The Augusta County Circuit Court was approved to resume jury trials on February 5, and the court announced on Wednesday the first jury trial will take place on March 4 and 5, 2021.

A memorandum from Augusta County Circuit Court Judge W. Chapman Goodwin explains the Circuit Court’s procedures before the early-March jury trial. These procedures, per the memorandum, are as follows:

Pretrial Conference with Attorney’s: After receipt by the Court, and opposing counsel, of any pretrial motions and proposed jury instructions and voir dire questions, a pretrial conference will be set one week prior to the commencement of your jury trial.

Bringing in Potential Jurors: Summons will be sent out to jurors at least three weeks in advance, and jurors will be summonsed in staggered slots. After Voir Dire and strikes for cause, the survivors will be released to return at 1 p.m. to complete preemptory strikes and to begin trial.

Commonwealth and Defense Witnesses: It will be the attorney’s responsibility to have their witnesses available to testify once it is their turn to present. Due to new procedures, the Court can no longer accommodate witnesses in the courthouse, so it will be the attorney’s responsibility for keeping their witnesses prior to testifying. They can wait at the attorney’s office or in their car but should be available by phone for a quick report to the Court.

Exhibits: The Court will try to present all exhibits electronically, so a laptop will be required, as well as a hard copy or digital media copy for the record.

The memorandum states if you have any questions, you can contact Judge W. Chapman Goodwin’s judicial assistant Ashleigh Harris Simmons at ahsimmons@vacourts.gov.

To read the full letter and approved plan from the Supreme Court of Virginia for reestablishing jury trials for the Augusta County Circuit Court, click here.

