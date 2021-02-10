Augusta Health provides COVID-19 vaccine clinic update

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — Augusta Health provided a COVID-19 vaccine clinic update on Wednesday, saying as of the end of the day on Tuesday, February 9, the healthcare network has administered 13,983 vaccine doses since the start of vaccinations in December.

In a press release, Augusta Health also says its infrastructure has been expanded in the vaccine clinic and doubled its capacity to allow simultaneous administration of both first and second doses. Augusta Health says it is now positioned to be able to vaccinate more than 1,300 community members daily as more vaccine becomes available.

According to the press release, Augusta Health also launched its inpatient vaccination campaign on Tuesday and is now able to vaccinate inpatients who meet criteria as they are discharged from the hospital.

Augusta Health also announced its new vaccine webpage, which you can view by clicking here. Users can learn about the COVID-19 vaccines and get vaccine clinic updates through the webpage.

If you are aged 65 and up, aged 16-64 with certain health conditions or an essential worker and would like to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine, click here. You will be asked to complete the Request for Individual Vaccination Survey to be added to a waitlist to receive a notification when a COVID-19 vaccine is available to you.

Completing the survey does not secure your appointment. Information will be provided to you on how to register when a vaccine dose becomes available for you.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.