Advertisement

Bill would allow firing of striking West Virginia teachers

(AP Photo/Tyler Evert, File)
(AP Photo/Tyler Evert, File)(Tyler Evert | AP)
By John Raby and Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia state senator has renewed an attempt to punish teachers for striking in a state where work stoppages have occurred in two of the past three years.

Senate Education Committee chairwoman Patricia Rucker introduced a bill Wednesday on the first day of the regular legislative session that would allow striking teachers to be fired.

Under the bill, county boards of education also could order the prorated salary or hourly pay of an employee to be forfeited for each day of their participation in a strike. County superintendents also would be barred from closing schools in anticipation of or to facilitate a strike.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter STorm
A wintry mess with continuing cold temperatures
VDOT reports that a traffic crash has shut down all northbound lanes and one southbound lane of...
I-81 in Rockingham County reopens after evening crash
Photo courtesy American Pickers
History Channel’s ‘American Pickers’ to film in Virginia
File image
Virginia woman’s body found off Pennsylvania highway
Appointments will become available for booking as early as Feb.9 as stores receive shipments of...
Registration for COVID-19 vaccine at CVS Health locations in Virginia pushed back

Latest News

Paul Obaugh Ford donates vehicle to Staunton-Augusta YMCA
Paul Obaugh Ford donates vehicle to Staunton-Augusta YMCA
Valley Conservation Council to protect land that Shenandoah National Park Trust acquired
Valley Conservation Council to protect land that Shenandoah National Park Trust acquired
Johnson and Johnson vaccine awaits approval from FDA
Johnson and Johnson vaccine awaits approval from FDA
Virginia Department of Health launches COVIDWISE Express
Virginia Department of Health launches COVIDWISE Express
Virginia Department of Health advises community to keep up its guard even after being vaccinated
Virginia Department of Health advises community to keep up its guard even after being vaccinated