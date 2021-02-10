Advertisement

City and County Criminal Justice Planners says to focus on prevention

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Leaders in the City of Harrisonburg, which invests in Middle River Regional Jail, is not for a proposed expansion project of the jail.

Harrisonburg and Rockingham Co.’s Criminal Justice Planner Frank Sottacetti spoke to Harrisonburg City Council Tuesday night and said the focus now should be on the programs to keep people from going to jail in the first place.

Sottaceti said it’s easy to look at the data of people in jail, but as MRRJ officials hope to expand its facility he said to keep certain offenders from going behind bars, there needs to be a focus on programs like job training, medical and mental health support, and education, which are already available.

“We already have these systems in the community, but again, we’re focused on the people in jail and not on the upstream processes so moving to a prevention model versus reaction model is a good mindset, a good paradigm shift,” Sottaceti said.

Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed expressed how the council wants to look at alternatives for expanding MRRJ and put money into programs that help people.

The proposed expansion of the MRRJ has been met with a lot of concern from various jurisdictions in the Shenandoah Valley.

The plan being considered and presented by jail officials would involve around $40 million dollars provided by the state and several localities, including Harrisonburg.

