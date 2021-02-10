Advertisement

City of Harrisonburg passes ordinance to help with late utility bills

By John Hood
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Tuesday night, Harrisonburg City Council passed an ordinance that will help more people who may be behind on utility bills.

The ordinance passed will allow customers to contact Public Utilities to request a late fee to be waived if they have experienced hardship paying their bill due to the coronavirus.

If a customer already paid a late fee within the past year and experienced struggling paying because of the pandemic, the late fee can be credited to their next bill.

Mike Parks, the spokesperson for the City of Harrisonburg, said the city has close to $72,000 left of CARES Act funding that can still be used to help people facing a hardship paying past utility bills.

Parks said only $20,000 of it was used to help 39 people, but the city would like to help more people.

“We have a lot of people who may not realize that this is an option for them, we have people who may not realize that this isn’t a scam,” Parks said. “There’s always people trying to reach out, but what we want people to know is that if you need help, call us and we will be able to help you with that.”

All you need to do is fill out a form that expresses your hardship from the pandemic.

To get a waiver you can call (540) 434-9959, or click here.

