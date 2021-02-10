DOJ: U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announces resignation

WHEELING, W. Va. (WHSV) — U.S. Attorney Bill Powell of the Northern District of West Virginia announced his resignation effect midnight on February 28, according to a press release from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

According to the press release, Powell oversaw active participation in solutions to curb the opioid epidemic in the Northern District of West Virginia, was one of nine U.S. Attorneys to be an integral part of the Appalachian Regional Prescription Opioid Strike Force and serves as the vice-chair of Appalachia High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.

The press release also says during Powell’s tenure as U.S. Attorney, the number of defendants charged federally has increased by 50 percent, with a 90 percent conviction rate. The release says Powell and his team took a strong stance on drugs and on firearms convictions and fostered better relationships with law enforcement.

“It has been my great professional honor to work with the dedicated men and women in the Northern District of West Virginia. It was that dedication along with their hard work that the districts’ successes were possible. I believe this district serves as an example of consistency, fairness and effectiveness. I always did my best to serve justice and to do so in an impartial manner. I will miss serving in this position more than words can express, and I wish great success to whoever is appointed as the new US Attorney,” Powell says in the press release.

Powell hasn’t announced his post-resignation plans.

