Dukes suffer setback at Towson Wednesday afternoon

By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team lost at Towson, 83-74, Wednesday afternoon.

JMU jumped out to a 16-5 lead in the first quarter before the Tigers responded and controlled the rest of the game. Towson outscored JMU, 49-32, during the second and third quarters. Kionna Jeter led the Tigers in scoring with 31 points while Kiki Jefferson poured in a career-high 29 points for the Dukes.

With the loss, JMU falls to 10-7 overall and 6-4 in conference play. The Dukes were scheduled to visit Hofstra for a pair of games this weekend but those contests have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Pride. Currently, JMU’s next scheduled game is Tuesday, February 16 at home against UNCW.

