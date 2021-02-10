Advertisement

General Assembly’s special session begins

Virginia Republican lawmakers are crying foul over a deal reached this week on the state's two-year budget.(NBC29)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Feb. 10, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The General Assembly’s special session will get underway today.

Governor Northam called for the special session last week after GOP members blocked extending the regular general assembly session.

Northam calls special session to extend legislature’s work ]

The special session allows lawmakers more time to pass legislation including the state budget and COVID-19 relief.

