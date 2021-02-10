General Assembly’s special session begins
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The General Assembly’s special session will get underway today.
Governor Northam called for the special session last week after GOP members blocked extending the regular general assembly session.
The special session allows lawmakers more time to pass legislation including the state budget and COVID-19 relief.
