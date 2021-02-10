Gov. Northam announces PPE manufacturer to locate in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV/Office of Governor Ralph Northam Press Release) — Governor Ralph Northam announced on Wednesday Valley Guard Supply LLC, a veteran-owned company that produces three-ply disposable masks made in the United States, will invest $1 million to establish a personal protective equipment manufacturing facility in the City of Harrisonburg.

According to a press release from Governor Northam’s office, the project will create 45 new jobs.

“Domestic manufacturers of personal protective equipment are critical as we battle this global pandemic, and we thank Valley Guard Supply for answering the call right here in Virginia,” said Governor Northam in the press release. “The company’s new Harrisonburg operation will play an important role in localizing our supply chain and keeping health care workers and citizens safe. Valley Guard is a veteran-owned small business with a strong entrepreneurial spirit, and we extend our gratitude for their service to our Commonwealth and our country.”

Valley Guard Supply was founded by James Madison University alumni and launched in April 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic began. According to the press release, the company has leased a facility, is purchasing machinery and hiring full-time staff to establish its first permanent location in the Commonwealth.

“Without a doubt, talent was the driving force behind Valley Guard Supply’s decision to locate its ‘Made in the USA’ operation in Harrisonburg,” said Andy Perrine, Strategic Advisor at Valley Guard Supply, in the press release. “James Madison University’s ranking as Virginia’s best school for getting a job and the university’s programs teaching innovation—most notably JMU X-labs—gives the company great confidence that our plans for growth and expansion can rely on a steady stream of top talent.”

The press release from Northam’s office says the Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Harrisonburg to secure the project, and connected Valley Guard Supply with GenEdge, which has since approved the company for the GO Virginia-funded Retooling Virginia Manufacturers for Strategic Industries Program.

You can read the full press release from Governor Northam’s office here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.