Harrisonburg Police Department meets virtually with Waterman Elementary

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — On Wednesday morning, Waterman Elementary School had a few guest teachers from the Harrisonburg Police Department. The school partnered with HPD as part of their “Wildcat Jamboree” for online enrichment.

As a way to stay connected to local kids, officers from different units joined a class virtually. The officers taught students about what they do daily to give them a better understanding of their role in the community.

“It’s been a bit difficult with school being virtual. Rather than us stay on the sidelines, it was an opportunity for us to get in front of it with these virtual tours,” said Interim Police Chief Gabriel Camacho. “This is a great experience not only, you know, for the kids, but I think for our officers, who are very excited to share and stay connected with our children.”

Officers gave a tour of their vehicles, drove around the track and introduced their K-9. Camacho says they have more events coming up.

Camacho says it’s important to stay connected with the Harrisonburg community during these hard times and connecting with kids who can’t interact with them in person.

“It’s important for us, as far as the police department, to create those opportunities of positive engagement, and this is huge for us,” Camacho said. “It’s one of those things that we don’t wanna use it as a challenge for us, but more as an opportunity for us.”

Camacho says he hopes this event encourages at least a few students to join HPD one day.

