JMU earns fifth straight victory with road win at Elon

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team won its fifth straight game Tuesday night with a 70-61 victory at Elon.

Matt Lewis scored 22 points and grabbed six rebounds in the win while Vado Morse added 17 points and six boards for the Dukes. JMU outscored Elon, 43-29, in the second half after trailing the Phoenix by five points at halftime.

James Madison improves to 11-5 overall and 6-1 in CAA play. The Dukes are scheduled host Hofstra for a pair of games this weekend at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

