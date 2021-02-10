JMU football announces 2021 fall schedule
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team’s 2021 fall schedule was announced Wednesday.
The Dukes are scheduled to play 11 games during the fall season. JMU is currently preparing for a shortened spring season after the 2020 fall season was postponed due to COVID-19.
JMU Football - 2021 Fall Schedule
September 4 - vs. Morehead State
September 11 - vs. Maine*
September 18 - at Weber State
September 25 - BYE
October 2 - at New Hampshire*
October 9 - vs. Villanova*
October 16 - at Richmond*
October 23 - at Delaware*
October 30 - vs. Elon*
November 6 - vs. Campbell
November 13 - at William & Mary*
November 20 - vs. Towson*
*-denotes CAA game
