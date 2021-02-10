Advertisement

JMU football announces 2021 fall schedule

James Madison Football - 2019
James Madison Football - 2019(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 3:37 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team’s 2021 fall schedule was announced Wednesday.

The Dukes are scheduled to play 11 games during the fall season. JMU is currently preparing for a shortened spring season after the 2020 fall season was postponed due to COVID-19.

JMU Football - 2021 Fall Schedule

September 4 - vs. Morehead State

September 11 - vs. Maine*

September 18 - at Weber State

September 25 - BYE

October 2 - at New Hampshire*

October 9 - vs. Villanova*

October 16 - at Richmond*

October 23 - at Delaware*

October 30 - vs. Elon*

November 6 - vs. Campbell

November 13 - at William & Mary*

November 20 - vs. Towson*

*-denotes CAA game

