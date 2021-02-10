Johnson and Johnson vaccine awaits approval from FDA

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Johnson and Johnson submitted their application to the U.S. Food and Drug administration in early February for an Emergency Use Authorization. Infectious disease experts say a one-shot vaccine can help the COVID-19 vaccination campaign a great deal.

“With our submission to the FDA and our ongoing reviews with other health authorities around the world, we are working with great urgency to make our investigational vaccine available to the public as quickly as possible,” Paul Stoffels with J&J explained in a press release.

Johnson & Johnson announced that @JanssenGlobal has submitted an application to the @US_FDA requesting Emergency Use Authorization of its investigational single-dose #COVID19 vaccine candidate. Read more: https://t.co/Yx4P5Rk16P pic.twitter.com/e9P0NaiGAB — Johnson & Johnson (@JNJNews) February 4, 2021

The J&J vaccine is different from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Using similar technology of the company’s Ebola technology, their COVID-19 vaccine was developed by a company named, Janssen.

The J&J vaccine uses Janssen’s AdVac technology and takes genetic material from the novel coronavirus and combines it with weaker version of a virus called adenovirus 26.

“The AdVac technology works by using an adenovirus as a vector (a carrier) of an antigen’s genetic code, to mimic components of a pathogen (a bacterium, virus, or other disease-causing organism). Antigens (components of a pathogen) are produced to mimic the pathogen, without causing severe disease,” Janssen explains on its website.

Interested in learning more about our investigational single-dose #COVID19 vaccine candidate? Watch here. pic.twitter.com/aobB4jRII8 — Johnson & Johnson (@JNJNews) January 30, 2021

In the Shenandoah Valley, vaccination efforts continue with more than 13,000 people already vaccinated in the Central Shenandoah Health District. Health officials say a one dose vaccine can help vaccination efforts nationwide.

“Sometimes we have trouble with especially some of our older patients with mobility issues of getting them back for their second vaccine. This approval they use just one dose to achieve efficacy,” Dr. Allison Baroco an infectious disease doctor with Augusta Health, explained.

Dr. Baroco says what’s most important is getting people vaccinated.

“We, as a state, may get distributed one vaccine over another and we simply just need to get a vaccine when we are able to, to help prevent spread,” Dr. Baroco explained.

Johnson and Johnson said they are ready to begin shipping vaccines as soon as they are approved. To read more about the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.