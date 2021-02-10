Local high school student collects $3,000 worth of school supplies

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Since December, Maya Waid has been collecting donations and raising money for school supplies for two Harrisonburg elementary schools.

Waid started her school supply drive to help younger students during the pandemic.

“Knowing that they were at home trying to figure all this out by [themselves] and also missing that social time, which is a really big aspect of school. Being with your friends and being able to communicate and have fun in school is a big aspect. So, if this is going to help them at all in that area, then I’ll be proud of that,” Waid said.

In a few short weeks, more than $3,000 worth of supplies has been assembled from over 100 contributors throughout the country.

“Over $3,000 is a lot of supplies and I definitely didn’t think it would be that big of a number, but I’m really proud of that,” Waid said.

The supplies will be distributed to around 1,000 students in total from Smithland Elementary School and Keister Elementary School in Harrisonburg.

Those working with Waid on the project said it was great to see her helping out in the community.

“I have offered my help every single time, but Maya seems to be two steps ahead of me each time,” Vice-Mayor of Harrisonburg, Sal Romero, said. “[I’m] very proud that we have students like her in our school system who think about others before themselves, who are willing to put in the work, and has the desire to make a difference and she already is making a difference.”

“That’s what we hope to do in Harrisonburg City Public Schools with our students: create leaders. Create people who see a vision, a need for something, and come up with a solution for it. I remember Maya when she came to Smithland, as her assistant principal, and seeing some leadership qualities in her then, as well as a young child, and just to see her grow now as a leader in our community, it’s great to see,” Mark Miller, Principal of Keister Elementary, said.

“The biggest thing that has stood out to me through the whole process is Maya and her drive, her tenacity, her giving heart, and her giving spirit,” Janis Churchill, Principal of Smithland Elementary School, said.

Both school principals said the supplies will be a big help.

“It’s going to be a game changer. With whiteboards and markers, pencils, paper, the supplies that kids use every day and use up and misplace, so we can get them back in their hands. So they can get the most solid, synchronous work that teachers are giving them,” Miller said.

With all the uncertainty of the pandemic, Waid said that being able to give students some certainty means a lot.

“Being able to just give them some solid supplies and some solid things to count on having was really important for me,” Waid said.

The supply drive wraps up February 10th, but Waid said she hopes to eventually expand the project to even more schools.

