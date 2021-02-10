Mandatory speeding fine approved in certain Bridgewater neighborhoods

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater Town Council passed an ordinance on Tuesday night in an effort to prevent speeding in certain neighborhoods.

Unanimously, the council voted to impose mandatory fines for speeding in neighborhoods which are experiencing extra traffic because of a nearby detour.

Right now, the ordinance would impact the Sanston Sites area which is experiencing more traffic because of the Dry River Road detour.

The ordinance was proposed based on calls of concern from residents of drivers violating traffic laws.

“About a month ago, your mayor, as well as some folks on the town staff, got inundated with emails from folks that live in the Sanston area,” said Bridgewater mayor Ted Flory. “So this is a reasonable response to that and hopefully will help address some of the concerns folks have.”

According to the initial proposal, the ordinance is based on § 46.2-878 of the state code and it provides for a $200 mandatory additional fine for speeders.

Once the detour is complete, signs warning of the mandatory fine and the mandatory fine itself will no longer be in place.

