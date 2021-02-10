Middle River Regional jail to rent beds from Pamunkey Regional Jail

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Jail officials have said that Middle River Regional Jail has been overcapacity for years. In efforts relieve some of the overcrowding, Superintendent Jeff Newton said the facility will be renting 30 beds from Pamunkey Regional Jail in Hanover County.

“When our COVID outbreak began before Thanksgiving, in October, we had an average daily population of 934. When experienced our COVID outbreak we discontinued a transfer of offenders, we asked the court to stop moving people back and forth to court. We asked our law enforcement partners to stop moving people from other jails to our facility. We asked the court to delay individuals that have been previously sentenced that had been ordered to jail until after we were past our COVID outbreak,” Newton explained over the phone.

As the facility comes out of the outbreak, Newton said they were needed a more robust intake screening process in place. They would need to free up housing to do so.

“We just couldn’t continue to manage the number of inmates that we anticipated to have so that led us to Pamunkey. We are continuing to look for additional beds,” Newton said.

Middle River is renting each bed for $50 a day and local jurisdictions will have to contribute to that cost.

“We pay based on how much our usage of the facility over the past three years and for Rockingham County and City of Harrisonburg it is 14.8 percent each,” Rockingham County administrator and Jail Authority Board Chairman Stephen King explained.

Newton said based on the availability at Pamunkey, there are 20 male and 10 female inmates to be transferred from the facility by the end of the month.

“They are really state responsible inmates if their time is over a year but the state has not done a good job of accepting those inmates in a timely manor,” King added.

To find more information on Middle River Regional Jail, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.