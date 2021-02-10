Page Co. Sheriff’s Office warns community of construction fraud

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Page County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to alert the community of an increased number of reports of construction fraud in the area.

The sheriff’s office recommends when contacting a contractor for construction needs, ask for references and be leery of cash and payment advances for work.

If you believe you have been a victim of construction fraud, you can contact your local law enforcement agency and file a police report.

