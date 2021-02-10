Page Co. Sheriff’s Office warns community of construction fraud
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Page County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to alert the community of an increased number of reports of construction fraud in the area.
The sheriff’s office recommends when contacting a contractor for construction needs, ask for references and be leery of cash and payment advances for work.
If you believe you have been a victim of construction fraud, you can contact your local law enforcement agency and file a police report.
You can read the definition of construction fraud in the post below.
