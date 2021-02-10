Advertisement

Page Co. Sheriff’s Office warns community of construction fraud

Road construction equipment
Road construction equipment (WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Page County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to alert the community of an increased number of reports of construction fraud in the area.

The sheriff’s office recommends when contacting a contractor for construction needs, ask for references and be leery of cash and payment advances for work.

If you believe you have been a victim of construction fraud, you can contact your local law enforcement agency and file a police report.

You can read the definition of construction fraud in the post below.

The Page County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division has received an increased number of reports of...

Posted by Page County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 10, 2021

