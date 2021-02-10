Paul Obaugh Ford donates vehicle to Staunton-Augusta YMCA

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Staunton-Augusta YMCA has been continuing to offer its programs in a modified way to make sure the needs of the community are met.

The Y is currently doing “porch visits” and dropping off care packages to the adults that are part of their respite care program. They’re also offering their space to help children with virtual learning, so they pick up daily lunches, and supplies for them when needed.

They were using a minivan to carry out these daily activities, but when it broke down, those services became more of a challenge.

“COVID’s been a bit of a struggle for us,” Rhonda Shinaberry, Associate Executive Director of the Staunton-Augusta YMCA said. “We were debating replacing it all.”

After hearing that the Y was in need, Paul Obaugh Ford wanted to find a way to help.

“In talking with Rhonda, I was absolutely blown away about all the services that they offer here at the YMCA,” Roger Aldhizer, General Sales Manager at Paul Obaugh said.

They were able to donate a Ford Escape for the YMCA to use for free for a full year, which will help the Y continue serving the community.

“Helpful is the word, like I said, just because we always know that it’s here, and we have a little system where we sign it out, those of us who use it because, believe it or not, sometimes a couple of us are wanting it at the same time or in the same day,” Shinaberry said. “We are just so grateful. So grateful. I can’t say enough about that.”

Roger Aldhizer said the things the YMCA is doing are very important, especially in uncertain times.

“The fact that they can come here and feel safe and be surrounded by great people and get a meal while they’re here, I think that’s a very important program,” Aldhizer said. “The thank you needs to go to the YMCA for what they do in this community.”

The YMCA will be able to keep the Ford Escape for at least a year for free. The YMCA is only responsible for the insurance of the vehicle. Aldhizer said the offer may extend past one year.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.