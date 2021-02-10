Report: Racist Virginia laws are gone, but inequities linger

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A commission formed by Virginia’s governor has issued broad policy proposals that take aim at the enduring effects of state-sanctioned discrimination.

Gov. Ralph Northam formed the commission in 2019 and heeded its recommendations last year to repeal dozens of old but no-longer-enforced racist laws still on Virginia’s books. The commission is now issuing a report that finds that while the racist laws are gone, their discriminatory impacts linger.

The report is proposing such reforms as overhauling the school funding formula and the state’s landlord-tenant laws to make the state more equitable for all its residents.

The report was shared with The Associated Press ahead of Wednesday’s planned release.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.