Report: Racist Virginia laws are gone, but inequities linger

Virginia State Capitol
Virginia State Capitol(WDBJ)
By Sarah Rankin and Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A commission formed by Virginia’s governor has issued broad policy proposals that take aim at the enduring effects of state-sanctioned discrimination.

Gov. Ralph Northam formed the commission in 2019 and heeded its recommendations last year to repeal dozens of old but no-longer-enforced racist laws still on Virginia’s books. The commission is now issuing a report that finds that while the racist laws are gone, their discriminatory impacts linger.

The report is proposing such reforms as overhauling the school funding formula and the state’s landlord-tenant laws to make the state more equitable for all its residents.

The report was shared with The Associated Press ahead of Wednesday’s planned release.

