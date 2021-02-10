Section of Staunton Mall property rezoned to multi-family residential

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Planning Commission voted unanimously to rezone almost fourteen acres of the Staunton Mall property from general business to multi-family residential, but not before hearing from the public.

The new owner of the Staunton Mall, Staunton EM 2 LLC, has plans to repurpose the property in favor of mixed-use development. This rezoning puts it one step closer.

Staunton EM 2 LLC aims to use 13.8 acres on the backside of the mall property for multi-family residential.

“The depth of the parcel just won’t support big box retail anymore, so it’s just kind of great way to marry the two together,” said Ray Burkholder with Balzer and Associates.

That section runs along Barterbrook Road and Frontier Drive right next to existing apartments and housing.

“Staff feels the proposal to family rezoning would not be out of character with or have an adverse impact on the surrounding area,” stated Augusta County Planner Leslie Tate.

But three people who live on Barterbrook Road spoke against the rezoning, voicing concerns about traffic and noise.

“That back entrance to the mall, it will increase substantially because Barterbrook Road right now is so busy,” said Brenda Callahan.

“We saw a tremendous increase in the traffic when Lowe’s and Wal-mart showed up down the street,” stated Stewart Young.

Traffic would increase from what it is now, according to VDOT, but not like it would if developed under the general business zoning.

“VDOT did identify that the multi-family residential was actually a bit less traffic,” stated Tate.

Commissioners voted 7-0 in favor of the rezoning.

“The mall’s been in decline for some time. There are big shifts happening in terms of this type of retail property,” said commissioner Greg Campbell.

