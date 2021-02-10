Advertisement

SVEC urges members to prepare for power outages ahead of anticipated winter weather

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROCKINGHAM, Va. (WHSV) — Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) is urging members to begin preparations for power outages in anticipation of this week’s winter weather.

SVEC says the company will have extra support staff on standby as needed, and provided the following tips for the community in case of an outage:

  • Do not make any attempts to clear trees or other debris from power lines. Instead, contact SVEC at 1-800-234-7832.
  • Avoid contact with downed power lines.
  • Do not report outages through SVEC’s social media channels or via email. Instead, call SVEC at the above number.
  • Make sure your cell phone and other devices are fully charged in advance, and download the SVEC app, MySVEC, to report your outage and more.
  • Prepare a home outage kit which includes flashlights and extra batteries, a battery-operated radio, candles or lanterns, matches, an alternate source of heat, canned or packaged foods, water, disposable plants and utensils, a camp stove or other emergency cooking device, extra blankets, a fire extinguisher and a first aid kit.

SVEC’s offices remain closed to the public due to COVID-19. SVEC also reminds members to keep in mind unsafe road conditions may increase response time to outages.

