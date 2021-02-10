UVA to hold hiring fair on Thursday, Feb. 9

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia will be hosting a hiring fair to fill many temporary jobs around the university.

People will have the opportunity to meet with recruiters on Zoom starting at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 9.

Janet Turner-Miles, manager of talent flexibility at UVA, says there’s many jobs available and it’s a great way to get your foot in the door to working at the university.

“We are excited because we have a lot of positions to fill,” she said. “A lot of those positions have to do with COVID support and COVID testing here at the University of Virginia.

UVA is looking for people who can start work immediately and to work for at least three months.

This is the first of a series of hiring events that will be held every second Thursday of the month in partnership with Virginia Career Works.

