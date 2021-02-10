Virginia Department of Health advises community to keep up its guard even after being vaccinated

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — As more and more community members are vaccinated, local health districts are advising those who have received both doses to not let their guards down.

“You don’t become Superman the moment the needle is stuck in you. Like I said, it probably takes ten days before the full immunity effect happens,” Dr. Colin Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, said.

Dr. Greene said because the vaccine is not 100 percent effective, there still is a chance one in 20 people who are vaccinated may still get the coronavirus.

“The good thing about the vaccine is that even if a person who is vaccinated and is unfortunate enough to be that 20th person and they can still get sick with it, generally the sickness comes up as much, much less severe than we see in unvaccinated people,” Dr. Greene.

Dr. Greene said receiving the vaccine should not cause a COVID-19 test to turn positive. He said in the Lord Fairfax Health District, there have been some cases of people who have contracted the virus but mainly after receiving just their first dose

“There have been a few. Most of the time, the person has only had one shot and there was some question as to whether they might have contracted [COVID-19] sometime during that first ten days,” Dr. Greene said.

Dr. Greene said there is still not a lot of research on the effect the vaccine plays in transmitting the virus and recommends those who are vaccinated to continue to wear masks and keep their distance.

As of Wednesday, a little more than 30,000 people in the Lord Fairfax Health District have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

