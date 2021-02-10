Virginia Department of Health launches COVIDWISE Express

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — You may have noticed COVID-19 exposure notifications popping up on your phone recently. Those notifications are a part of COVIDWISE Express — it’s a new addition for iPhone users to help people know if they have been exposed to the virus.

“Express really is bare bones [an] exposure notification. You know, the ability to send and receive anonymously, but that’s kind of where it ends,” said VDH’s Jeff Stover, who is leading the management and marketing efforts for COVIDWISE. “So you get all the other stuff with the app. You know, there’s FAQs and access to vaccine-related information, and what to do if you receive an exposure notification.”

Stover says Apple wanted to launch something for states that didn’t have apps like Virginia’s COVIDWISE app.

“We’re looking for everyone to become the one in a million who have COVIDWISE. And if you can’t do that, then you know please, by all means, put Express on your iPhone if you’re an iPhone user, and help everyone in Virginia join the fight,” he said.

Stover says collectively, there are more than 1.5 million users that have used COVIDWISE and COVIDWISE Express.

