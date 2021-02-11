Advertisement

3 events for WVa youth canceled for 2nd year due to virus

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say three events for West Virginia youth have been canceled for the second consecutive year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection says the Make It Shine Earth Day Celebration, West Virginia Youth Environmental Day and state Junior Conservation Camp have all been canceled. The events were also canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Earth Day Celebration is usually held in late April, while Youth Environmental Day had been set for May 15 in Ritchie County. Projects will still be judged and winners recognized. Junior Conservation Camp was scheduled for June 21 to 25.

