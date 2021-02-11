Advertisement

Alderfer’s record-breaking season

By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Eastern Mennonite University runner Issac Alderfer is breaking records.

Alderfer is excelling during EMU’s indoor track season in 2021. On January 16 at the VMI Keydet Invitational, Alderfer broke his personal record in the mile by running the race with a time of 4:16.80. Two weeks later, on January 30, at the Roanoke Invitational Challenge Alderfer shaved almost five seconds off his previous record by running a 4:11.91 mile. It set an ODAC record and gave Alderfer the nation’s No. 1 time in the race.

“I had a pretty solid year of training,” said Alderfer. “Over the summer...I was pretty open so I did a lot of training then as well. I really just kind of emphasized making that a priority over the last year. For probably the first time, I put in the full, year-round, college-level effort.”

Alderfer is a junior at EMU. He starred locally on the prep level as a standout runner at Broadway High School.

