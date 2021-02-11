Bella Gelato & Pastries prepares for Valentine’s Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Valentine’s Day is this Sunday, Feb. 14, and if you have not gotten something special for your significant other yet, there’s still time!

Bella Gelato & Pastries in downtown Harrisonburg is offering some sweet treats for the special day. Pastry Chef, Kaila Martin, says with Valentine’s Day right around the corner, the Bakery decided to offer something new.

“This is actually the first year we’re doing boxes,” Martin said. “Previous years we’ve always done these little treats, adding like heart shapes to our brownies. But, this year we are doing a little box of kind of mixed goodies.”

Whether you choose the “Couple Box,” which comes with six total items, or the “Family Box,” which comes with ten total items, it’ll be sure to get you some brownie points with your loved ones.

Martin says there are seven treats to choose from, and you get two of each in the box. Meaning, you get three treat choices for the couple box, two of each choice.

Treats range from chocolate drizzled brownies, to cupcakes, to macarons, and even an Irish cream crème brulee.

Putting everything in the special boxes together, is one of Martin’s favorite parts.

“I love the visual aspect of everything, of course as well as the taste,” said Martin. “But, yea just finding the detail and trying to match colors together, it’s just a lot of fun for me.”

The bakery is still taking orders for boxes, and plans to do so until supplies run out. If you’re interested in ordering, you can do so in person, by emailing: kaila.bellabakery@gmail.com or by calling (540) 217-5657

Martin says, you can also preorder singular Valentine’s Day treats, but if you purchase a box you will also be able to get a pint of gelato for only $5.

