Charges dropped against teen in dismembered body case

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - The Spotsylvania Commonwealth’s Attorney has dropped the charges against one teen in a dismembered body case.

The sheriff’s office said the 18-year-old was initially charged based on eyewitness accounts. Now those charges are dropped after detectives presented new evidence to the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Deputies said the “forensic evidence took several days to obtain and due to the lack of cooperation of individuals under investigation at that time,” so he could not be ruled out as a suspect at the time.

Deputies found the dismembered body of Dylan Dakota Whetzel, 20, of Stafford, in a wooded area of Pamunkey Road and Finney Road at approximately 10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1.

Brennan Thomas, Bronwyn C. Meeks and Domonic Samuels have all been charged in connection to the case.

