Advertisement

Driver who plunged off Wisconsin ramp thankful to be alive

He’s hospitalized with a broken back and a broken leg
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A driver who survived when his pickup truck plunged about 70 feet (21 meters) off a slippery interchange exit ramp in Wisconsin said he feels thankful to be alive.

Richard Lee Oliver, in an interview that aired Thursday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” said he was on his way to his mother’s house when his truck hit snow on the shoulder of a Milwaukee-area overpass.

“There was just too much snow on the side of the road that once the tires got into like two foot of snow there’s no controlling a vehicle of any kind,” said Oliver, who was hospitalized with a broken back and a broken leg, among other injuries.

A Wisconsin Department of Transportation camera captured Saturday’s crash in which the pickup can be seen flipping over a barrier wall and plummeting to the interstate below as cars pass by. The truck landed upright on the right shoulder of the westbound lanes of Interstate 94.

Oliver, the father of a 6-month-old, said he is grateful to the two people who came to his aid, including a man who helped him make a phone call.

“He helped me in the bed of my truck and helped me call my mom just in case I wasn’t going to make it,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter STorm
Some snow tonight, cold sticks around
Augusta County Planning Commission voting in favor of rezoning a section of the Staunton Mall...
Section of Staunton Mall property rezoned to multi-family residential
Gov. Northam announces PPE manufacturer to locate in Harrisonburg
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Rockingham Co.
The National Weather Service is warning of winter weather advisories throughout the U.S. in the...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Ice storm, winter weather spreads across US

Latest News

In this combination photo, Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley...
Attorneys spar over powers held by Britney Spears’ father
A dog is recovering after a shark attack off the Florida coast.
Dog survives shark attack off Florida coast
Picture of Eva Clark in the Cincinnati Post.
Researchers uncover details about a famous aerialist who was shot and later died in Staunton nearly a century ago
Middle River Regional jail to rent beds from Pamunkey Regional Jail
Middle River Regional jail to rent beds from Pamunkey Regional Jail
Johnson and Johnson vaccine awaits approval from FDA
Johnson and Johnson vaccine awaits approval from FDA