Former Staunton City Councilman to present petition at city council meeting Thursday

By Chelsea Church
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Former Staunton councilman Erik Curren said he attended a Staunton City Council meeting last month after the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

“A legislative branch of our government that has not been attacked by a hostile force since the War of 1812. Unprecedented in our lifetimes. I was horrified. I was scared,” Curren said.

He said he felt it was his duty as a citizen to ask his local elected officials to be part of the solution.

“This is something that people need to do across the country,” Curren said. “It’s not a national issue. It’s an issue for all of us.”

At a council meeting in January, Curren asked council members to issue a statement

“Affirm the election of the President, denounce the insurrection on January 6 and assure our citizens of protection against domestic terrorism groups. I feel the points or as relevant, if not more relevant than they were a month ago,” Curren said.

After not hearing a statement matching his request, Curren created a petition to council, which has gotten hundreds of signatures. He will be presenting the petition at Staunton’s City Council meeting on Thursday and again will be asking the council to formally make a statement regarding the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

“You have a special responsibility as an elected official to do the right thing and to respect the results of an election,” Curren said.

Curren said it’s important for local elected officials to make a statement in order to move the city forward.

“We can only do that if you recognize that there’s a problem, and we need to solve the problem, we need to acknowledge the problem, we need acknowledge our role and our responsibility in fixing that problem, and only then can we shake hands and move forward,” Curren said.

He mentioned that some council members have made statements regarding the insurrection, but he said they were lacking, and he hopes for a different outcome following Thursday’s meeting.

“Let them go on the record saying that they stand with our democracy and they stand with our citizens and they will protect us against domestic terrorists, and then we can put this all aside and we can focus on the local issues that are really important to people here.”

Curren said if the council does not make a statement, it’s going to be difficult for people to work together to overcome partisan divides.

WHSV reached out to Mayor Oakes prior to Thursday’s meeting for a response, but she said she wanted to hear Curren’s full presentation before making a comment.

