Advertisement

Former Virginia store owner sentenced for money laundering

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia store owner has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for her part in a money-laundering operation involving an international drug cartel.

The Martinsville Bulletin reports Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar says in a news release Ana Bella Sanchez-Rios was sentenced last week for moving more than $4.3 million from her store in Martinsville for the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

According to the news release, Sanchez-Rios admitted in court documents that from 2016 through 2018 she used her business to launder the drug trafficking proceeds on behalf of CJNG. She and 12 members of the cartel were indicted in March 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter STorm
Some snow tonight, cold sticks around
Augusta County Planning Commission voting in favor of rezoning a section of the Staunton Mall...
Section of Staunton Mall property rezoned to multi-family residential
Gov. Northam announces PPE manufacturer to locate in Harrisonburg
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Rockingham Co.
The National Weather Service is warning of winter weather advisories throughout the U.S. in the...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Ice storm, winter weather spreads across US

Latest News

Picture of Eva Clark in the Cincinnati Post.
Researchers uncover details about a famous aerialist who was shot and later died in Staunton nearly a century ago
Middle River Regional jail to rent beds from Pamunkey Regional Jail
Middle River Regional jail to rent beds from Pamunkey Regional Jail
Johnson and Johnson vaccine awaits approval from FDA
Johnson and Johnson vaccine awaits approval from FDA
Details about a famous aerialist who was shot and later died in Staunton nearly a century ago
Details about a famous aerialist who was shot and later died in Staunton nearly a century ago
Infectious disease doctor: Vaccines aren’t fully effective until two weeks after second dose
Infectious disease doctor: Vaccines aren’t fully effective until two weeks after second dose