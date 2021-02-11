Former Virginia store owner sentenced for money laundering

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia store owner has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for her part in a money-laundering operation involving an international drug cartel.

The Martinsville Bulletin reports Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar says in a news release Ana Bella Sanchez-Rios was sentenced last week for moving more than $4.3 million from her store in Martinsville for the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

According to the news release, Sanchez-Rios admitted in court documents that from 2016 through 2018 she used her business to launder the drug trafficking proceeds on behalf of CJNG. She and 12 members of the cartel were indicted in March 2019.

