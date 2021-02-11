Advertisement

No. 9 UVA rallies in second half for win at Georgia Tech

The No. 9 Virginia men’s basketball team earned a 57-49 road win at Georgia Tech Wednesday night.
The No. 9 Virginia men’s basketball team earned a 57-49 road win at Georgia Tech Wednesday night.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:04 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 9 Virginia men’s basketball team earned a 57-49 road win at Georgia Tech Wednesday night.

The Cavaliers rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to outscore the Yellow Jackets, 37-23, in the second half. Trey Murphy III led UVA in scoring with 18 points while adding five rebounds. Kihei Clark scored 14 points and dished out six assists while Sam Hauser scored eight points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and had five assists in the victory.

Virginia improves to 14-3 overall and 10-1 in ACC play. UVA is scheduled to host North Carolina Saturday night for a 6 p.m. tip-off in Charlottesville.

