Resources for those experiencing domestic violence during the pandemic

By Simone McKenny
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The CDC says one in five women and one in every seven men have experienced some sort of physical violence from an intimate partner. This data comes from before the pandemic, a time when people did not have to spend so much time at home.

The number of domestic violence reports from police in the Shenandoah Valley decreased slightly from 2019 to 2020. Local advocacy group New Directions Center said they still have seen spikes in calls throughout the pandemic and the calls have been more severe.

“We know that all domestic abuse situations are serious, but with this trend, we have seen our survivors are experiencing abuse that is more violent and more frequent than before the pandemic,” Jessica Garcia with New Directions Center explained via Zoom.

Local authorities provided WHSV with the number of domestic violence reports they had in 2020 in comparison to 2019.

The Staunton Police Department said in 2019, there were 219 domestic violence-related incidents reported, and in 2020, there were 199. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said in 2019, there were 405 reports of assaults including domestic, simple assault and aggravated assault. In 2020, there were 393.

“Every call is different, every family is different, every person we interact with is different,” Staunton Police Sergeant Butch Shifflett explained.

Organizations like the New Directions Center work with local police to find the best options for those trying to escape domestic violence.

“A lot of people don’t know that there are resources out there to help them so if they are staying at home they don’t have to stay at home if they are not safe,” Garcia said.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence in the Shenandoah Valley, you can reach out to the organizations below for help.

  • New Directions Center - Offices in Staunton and Waynesboro - 540-886-6800
  • First Step - Office in Harrisonburg - 540-434-0295
  • CHOICES - Council on Domestic Violence for Page County - 540-743-4414 or you can text 540-742-9645

