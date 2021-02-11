Sentara provides COVID-19 vaccine clinic update

NORFOLK, Va. (WHSV) — Sentara Healthcare has released an update regarding COVID-19 vaccine administration within the healthcare network on Thursday, saying they will be limited in their ability to schedule new first dose vaccine appointments due to a change in vaccine prioritization in the Commonwealth.

According to a press release from Sentara Healthcare, Virginia is now prioritizing vaccine distribution to local health departments, rather than hospitals and health systems. Sentara says it is notified weekly about whether they will receive additional vaccines that week for first dose appointments, and, if so, how many doses to expect.

Sentara says this means the healthcare network will only be able to offer first dose appointments on a week-by-week basis at this time for their patients and the broader community.

Sentara says they will evaluate currently scheduled first dose appointments week-by-week with regard to the vaccine shipments they receive from local health departments.

Sentara says they will do all they can to keep their scheduled appointments, but in the event they do need to postpone an already-scheduled first dose appointment, patients will be contacted directly with further instructions by email or by phone, and affected patients would receive priority for future appointments through Sentara and be notified to reschedule when supply becomes available.

According to the press release, anyone who has received their first dose at a Sentara clinic will still receive their second dose as scheduled.

The press release also says if Sentara is able to host future community vaccine clinics, local health departments will share their lists of eligible pre-registered individuals with the healthcare system. Also, any Sentara patient who receives a vaccine at a non-Sentara clinic is encouraged to inform their primary care team by sending a message through their Sentara MyChart account.

To learn more about Sentara’s COVID-19 vaccine plan and to read frequently asked questions, click here.

