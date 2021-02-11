Snowfall so far this season: 2020-2021
Last updated: February 10, 2021 at 9 pm
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Here’s a look at snowfall totals so far this season:
Here’s a breakdown of the snow and/or ice mix for Harrisonburg:
|DATE
|SNOW/ICE AMOUNT
|DETAILS
|December 7, 2020
|TRACE
|A very light dusting of snow
|December 16, 2020
|3.8″ Snow and Sleet
|Snow turned to sleet, and then back to snow
|December 25th, 2020
|TRACE
|A dusting of snow by the early morning
|January 31, 2121
|5.5″ of snow
|Most of the snow was done by 10 am.
|February 1, 2021
|0.50″ of snow = storm total of 6″
|Additional snow was before 7 am
|February 7, 2021
|4″ snow
|Snow was done by 9/10 am and most melted through the day
|February 10, 2021
|February 11, 2021
Here’s the breakdown of the snow and ice for Staunton:
|DATE
|SNOW/ICE AMOUNT
|DETAILS
|December 16, 2020
|1.1″ snow and sleet
|A trace of snow and then heavy sleet. Quick burst of snow in the evening
|December 25th, 2020
|Trace
|A dusting of snow by the early morning
|January 31, 2121
|6″ Snow
|Most of the snow was in the early morning
|February 1, 2021
|2.4″ = Storm total: 8.4
|Additional snow through the night and early morning
|February 7, 2021
|5.2″ snow
|Snow was early morning, most melted by the afternoon
