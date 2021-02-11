Advertisement

Snowfall so far this season: 2020-2021

Last updated: February 10, 2021 at 9 pm
Snowfall so far this winter
Snowfall so far this winter
By WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Here’s a look at snowfall totals so far this season:

So far: 2020-2021
So far: 2020-2021

Here’s a breakdown of the snow and/or ice mix for Harrisonburg:

DATESNOW/ICE AMOUNTDETAILS
December 7, 2020TRACEA very light dusting of snow
December 16, 20203.8″ Snow and SleetSnow turned to sleet, and then back to snow
December 25th, 2020TRACEA dusting of snow by the early morning
January 31, 21215.5″ of snowMost of the snow was done by 10 am.
February 1, 20210.50″ of snow = storm total of 6″Additional snow was before 7 am
February 7, 20214″ snowSnow was done by 9/10 am and most melted through the day
February 10, 2021
February 11, 2021

Here’s the breakdown of the snow and ice for Staunton:

DATESNOW/ICE AMOUNTDETAILS
December 16, 20201.1″ snow and sleetA trace of snow and then heavy sleet. Quick burst of snow in the evening
December 25th, 2020TraceA dusting of snow by the early morning
January 31, 21216″ SnowMost of the snow was in the early morning
February 1, 20212.4″ = Storm total: 8.4Additional snow through the night and early morning
February 7, 20215.2″ snowSnow was early morning, most melted by the afternoon

