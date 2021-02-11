Snowfall so far this season: 2020-2021

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Here’s a look at snowfall totals so far this season:

So far: 2020-2021 (whsv)

Here’s a breakdown of the snow and/or ice mix for Harrisonburg:

DATE SNOW/ICE AMOUNT DETAILS December 7, 2020 TRACE A very light dusting of snow December 16, 2020 3.8″ Snow and Sleet Snow turned to sleet, and then back to snow December 25th, 2020 TRACE A dusting of snow by the early morning January 31, 2121 5.5″ of snow Most of the snow was done by 10 am. February 1, 2021 0.50″ of snow = storm total of 6″ Additional snow was before 7 am February 7, 2021 4″ snow Snow was done by 9/10 am and most melted through the day February 10, 2021 February 11, 2021

Here’s the breakdown of the snow and ice for Staunton:

DATE SNOW/ICE AMOUNT DETAILS December 16, 2020 1.1″ snow and sleet A trace of snow and then heavy sleet. Quick burst of snow in the evening December 25th, 2020 Trace A dusting of snow by the early morning January 31, 2121 6″ Snow Most of the snow was in the early morning February 1, 2021 2.4″ = Storm total: 8.4 Additional snow through the night and early morning February 7, 2021 5.2″ snow Snow was early morning, most melted by the afternoon

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.