Some snow tonight, cold sticks around

(WHSV) - We have a continuing active pattern into next week with a few more chances at wintry precipitation.

WINTER STORM IMPACT:

- Round 1 of the storm came during the overnight hours Wednesday. Biggest impacts were in the extreme northern and western viewing areas where snow totaled anywhere from a 1/2″ to 9″. Lots of relatively warm air pushed this Round 1 to be mostly a liquid event for much of the Valley. Round 2 is tonight but with the southern shift in the track this will limit snow in northern areas, especially north of about Rt. 33.

Snowfall Reports from 2/10/2021 (whsv)

- Biggest issue will be slick and icy roads, hazardous travel conditions where we have snow or had heavy snow. This is because temperatures will be much colder tonight.

- There may be more delays and closings Friday, especially in our southern viewing areas

-Road conditions will be much more hazardous Friday morning with the colder temperatures. Let crews clear and treat the roads. We will see improvements for the afternoon.

THURSDAY:

Snow showers continue across most areas tonight. The question has been the northern edge, a small shift in the northern edge could mean a few inches or no snow. At this point it looks like all is on track.

Scattered snow showers, heavy at times. The heaviest snow will be south of about Rt. 33. This is where we’ll have the greatest accumulation. If we do see a heavier band, there may be an isolated total to 5″. Snow will be on the lighter side the further north tonight which is why we have a bit of a cut off across northern areas.

With the snow, this will accumulate on some roads. Temperatures drop into the 20s and that’s when roads turn much more slick. There will be slick roads and hazardous travel for many tonight. Low visibility at times, especially across the mountains. Do not travel if you don’t have to. Many roads are snow covered and very icy.

The below image shows what to expect in terms of snowfall for Thursday evening through Friday morning.

Lows will be in the mid 20s with snow tapering off early Friday morning.

Here's what we can expect Thursday night into Friday morning (WHSV)

FRIDAY: A First Alert Weather Morning because of the residual snow and some ice along with slick roads. Roads will be slick in the morning with temperatures in the 20s. Check conditions before heading out or delay until roads can be cleared or treated.

Cold to start the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. If there is anything lingering from the storm it would be light snow or icy flakes. Staying mostly cloudy for the day and low visibility is possible especially for mountain areas. Try to clear as much snow and ice or slush as you can because with temperatures staying cold, there’s little opportunity for melting. This will lead to a lot of residual black ice on roads, driveways, parking lots, sidewalks, etc.

Cool with highs in the low to mid 30s. A cold night with overnight lows in the low 20s. This means a lot of ice across the area.

SATURDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s. Staying cloudy and we are looking at a wintry mix and freezing rain for the day. Likely starting light by late morning and turning more steady into the afternoon. Expect some mixing but mainly freezing rain for the afternoon.

Wintry mix to freezing rain Saturday (whsv)

The good news: liquid amounts will be on the lighter side, around 0.25″ or less. This can lead to minor ice accumulation, likely around 0.10″ but at most 0.20″. Bad icing effects usually start after about 0.25″ so we’re just under the threshold. Meaning there will be some slick roads and weighted tree limbs. But widespread power outages and down branches not expected. There can be some, but not widespread. The one factor that may change this is ice on top of any snow on trees or power lines. That would lead to more weight. So it depends on how much snow is on trees or power lines by Saturday morning.

The worst of the icing is expected east of the Blue Ridge. Avoid traveling east on Saturday.

The bad news: It will be a cold day. Highs barely at freezing and then cooling. Any ice accumulation leads to slick roads. There is also a greater potential for some power outages anytime you have icing but light amounts will limit this. This tapers off later in the evening or at least become more scattered. Overnight temperatures drop back into the low and mid 20s, so expect slick spots on roads that haven’t been treated.

SUNDAY: Cold morning temperatures to start Valentine’s Day, as temperatures begin in the low 20s. Fairly cloudy for the day but we should see some peaks of sun. High temperatures will reach the mid 30s, so it’s going to be plenty cold. There will be peeks of sunshine for the afternoon, however. Overnight will be cold with lows in the low to mid 20s.

MONDAY: Lots of clouds to start the day with cold temperatures, rising to near 30. Very cold for the afternoon as highs only reach the low 30s. Overnight, we’ll hang onto those clouds, which will keep temperatures up a bit as those clouds blanket the area. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

TUESDAY: A cold morning yet again. Temperatures rising through the 20s to near 30. We are watching another storm system that could affect the area during the day, but there is still lots of time to track this system. Details will be available as we move closer. We finally shed those clouds into the overnight, however, which allows temperatures to plummet. Lows in the low and mid teens.

WEDNESDAY: Frigid to begin the day as temperatures rise through the teens and 20s. A good amount of sunshine during the day and temperatures eventually rise into the mid and upper 30s. A cool afternoon.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.