SVEC sends winter storm safety reminders

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, or SVEC, is urging members and people around the Shenandoah Valley to prepare for potential outages as more winter weather is on the way.

Preston Knight, SVEC’s Public Relations Coordinator, said with several snowstorms already this season, crews are ready for what this storm will bring.

Knight said there are several dozen line crews in each district ready to help, but during a storm, he said the focus is on safety for both crews and the public.

“Don’t go near powerlines, downed lines, or don’t try to remove any debris or trees from power lines. Let us know. Call us,” Knight said. “We’ll take care of it, so report those safety issues and report outages.”

You can report outages at (800) 234-7832 or on the MySVEC mobile app.

Even if you think a neighbor may have reported an outage, Knight said still give SVEC a call, but he reminds people that “blinking” of lights may occur, which is a normal condition during a weather event and those do not need to be reported.

If available, restoration times will be posted here on the Outage Center, and on the MySVEC mobile app.

Unsafe road conditions may increase SVEC’s response time to outages, so Knight said to be patient and make sure you have outage supplies prepared.

SVEC suggests collecting flashlights and extra batteries, a battery-operated radio, candles, lanterns, or matches, an alternate source of heat, packaged foods, plenty of drinking water, disposable plates and utensils, emergency cooking devices, blankets or sleeping bags, a fire extinguisher and a first aid kit.

Dominion Energy customers can call (866) 366-4357, and the number for the Harrisonburg Electric Commission is (540) 434-5361.

