Va. Dept. of Forestry reminds Virginians 4 p.m. burn law begins Feb. 15

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Forestry has announced Virginia’s spring wildland fire season and accompanying 4 p.m. burning law will begin on Monday, February 15.

According to a press release from the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF), the law prohibits burning before 4 p.m. each day between February 15 and April 30 if the fire is in, or within 300 feet, of woodland, brush or fields containing dry grass or other flammable materials.

VDOF says in addition to being tended at all times, fires started after 4 p.m. should not have material added to the burn after midnight. If weather conditions become critical, localities will often add further restrictions to outdoor burning.

The press release says 95 percent of wildland fires in Virginia are human-caused, and the majority of escaped fires result from people burning debris. VDOF says in the spring, burning conditions become incredibly conducive to fire spread due to increased and erratic winds, drying of fuels that are dormant this time of year and lower humidity.

VDOF says after 4 p.m., winds tend to decrease and the moisture in the air and fuel increases, which lessens the potential for fires to escape.

Individuals who violate the 4 p.m. law can be charged with a class 3 misdemeanor, which carries a fine of up to $500. And if the fire escapes, that individual will be responsible for the suppression costs associated with putting the fire out and any damage as a result of the fire.

VDOF urges Virginians to take extreme caution when burning; keep your piles small, remove anything burnable from within 10 feet of your pile or burn barrel and have water and a shovel or rake nearby.

If you have any questions, you can call your local forester or click here.

