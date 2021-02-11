Valley praying for high school baseball player’s recovery

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — On Tuesday, many across the Valley were shocked to see the message posted on TR Williams’ Facebook page by his family.

The Page County High School senior is known around the community for his hard work on the baseball diamond, in the classroom and in the community.

According to the Facebook post, one of the best baseball players in the Valley and around the Commonwealth is now battling a rare illness.

Tim Williams, TR’s dad, told WHSV he made the post for his son with TR’s permission to let his friends know what is going on. In the post, his father said his son began to feel his feet and hands go numb over the weekend, as well as the left side of his face.

The post states on Sunday, the family took TR to UVA Medical, where doctors said they believed TR has Guillain-Barre syndrome, an illness that causes your immune system to attack your nerves.

Williams said his future Hokie is now on a breathing tube in the hospital. The post goes on to say TR would like his friends to know that he loves every one of them, and asks to pray for TR.

That’s exactly what the community has been doing as the Valley has shared the post. A community prayer is scheduled for Thursday night at 8 p.m.

“TR is just so well respected and so well-liked by the school, by his teachers and coaches,” Keith Cubbage, AD of Page County High School, said. “The school, myself and our community are all behind TR and the family.”

A vigil was held earlier this week at the high school’s ball field, and Williams said he’s been reached out to by the coaches at Virginia Tech, baseball friends from as far as Panama and former coaches.

“I’ve had hundreds of calls and texts and everybody’s praying and I think it’s wonderful,” Williams said. “I just think it’s wonderful, that he is so well-liked, so well-liked.”

Throwing a fastball with speeds up to 93 miles per hour and a full ride to play baseball at Virginia Tech, Williams said since his son was six years old, all he has ever wanted was to play ball in the Major League.

But over the last few days, Williams said all he wants right now is to be able to bring his son back home.

“If he can’t ever walk again, I just want him to live and not die,” Williams said. “My second thing for him is to be able to know people and have a sound mind. And my third thing for him is maybe to be able to walk.”

