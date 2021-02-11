Advertisement

VHHA reports Va. hospitals have administered more than 536,000 vaccine doses so far

(WMTV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports as of Tuesday, February 9, hospitals across the Commonwealth have administered 536,796 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines since the first shipment of doses arrived in December.

According to a press release from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA), this is a 23 percent increase from the more than 435,000 administered doses reported by VHHA last week.

The press release says Virginia has recently modified its vaccine distribution plan, and the state is now sending vaccines to local health departments for distribution. VHHA says as a result, Virginia hospitals are not receiving direct first dose vaccine allocations. Instead, their weekly supply comes from allocations from local health district.

VHHA says because of this, available first doses on hand at hospitals are administered during the week within which they are received.

To stay up-to-date with the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, you can access their COVID-19 dashboard here.

