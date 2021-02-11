Advertisement

Virginia House, Senate unveil differing budget plans

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia House and Senate have unveiled their proposed amendments to the two-year state budget.

The bills have differences that must be worked out before the legislation can be sent to the governor. Final passage could be weeks away.

Among the differences in the measures: Both the House and Senate bills would give state workers a raise, but they vary on the amount.

Lawmakers are working with a brighter-than-expected revenue forecast because the state economy held up relatively well amid the pandemic last year. They are aiming to restore some previous budget cuts and fund the ongoing response to the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter STorm
Some snow tonight, cold sticks around
Augusta County Planning Commission voting in favor of rezoning a section of the Staunton Mall...
Section of Staunton Mall property rezoned to multi-family residential
Gov. Northam announces PPE manufacturer to locate in Harrisonburg
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Rockingham Co.
The National Weather Service is warning of winter weather advisories throughout the U.S. in the...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Ice storm, winter weather spreads across US

Latest News

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice applauds the West Virginia Supreme Court Justices during the...
West Virginia governor proposes cutting income tax
Virginians for Paid Sick Days
Coalition of small businesses pushing Senate to pass paid sick leave legislation
(AP Photo/Tyler Evert, File)
Bill would allow firing of striking West Virginia teachers
Virginia State Capitol
Report: Racist Virginia laws are gone, but inequities linger