VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Rockingham Co.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened on Monday at 10:34 p.m. along I-81 in Rockingham County.

According to a press release from Virginia State Police (VSP), a 2002 Suzuki Vitara was traveling north on I-81 when it ran off the right side of the roadway and collided with an embankment, causing it to overturn and come to rest in the left lane.

Officials say a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe that was also traveling northbound collided with the Suzuki, which caused the vehicle to overturn again and come to rest in the median along with the Chevrolet.

VSP says the driver of the Suzuki, a 27-year-old female from Chicopee, Massachusetts, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Officials say she was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

VSP also says a passenger in the Suzuki, identified as Nickolas W. Mayo, 29, of Chicopee, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment and later succumbed to his injuries. Mayo was wearing a seatbelt, officials say.

The press release says the driver of the Chevrolet, a 63-year-old male from Woodstock, suffered from serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. VSP says the man was wearing a seatbelt.

VSP says there were two passengers in the Chevrolet — a 19-year-old female and a 9-year-old male. VSP says both individuals suffered serious injuries and were transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.