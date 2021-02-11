VSP preparing for possible winter storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police says it is already preparing for the possible winter weather in the forecast.

The National Weather Service is calling for accumulations of snow, as well as combinations of rain and sleet Thursday, February 11.

Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation are working to pre-treat the highways, but slippery and dangerous conditions are still anticipated. Authorities are encouraging folks to plan ahead to avoid having to travel during any inclement conditions that may hit the commonwealth.

VSP says it will have all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to crashes, emergencies, and disabled motorists.

If you must travel during the storm:

Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.

Clear all snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of your vehicle.

Use your headlights in rain and snow.

Slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.

Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions.

